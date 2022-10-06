Liverpool send scout to monitor four Galatasaray targets

Liverpool sent scouts to Turkey to monitor four Galatasaray players; Sacha Boey, Yunus Akgun, Kerem Akturkoglu and Victor Nelsson according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Liverpool scouts were present at the Super Lig clash against Konyaspor. Boey reportedly impressed scouts the most.

The 22-year-old right-back has been in impressive form for the Yellow-Reds this summer. Boey joined the Yellow-Reds for £1m [Transfermarkt] this summer from Rennes.

Boey has three-years remaining on his Galatasaray contract.

The France born Cameroon international has one assist in eight performances this season.

23-year-old winger Akturkoglu has two goals in eight league games, 22-year-old winger Akgun has one assist in eight games and 23-year-old centre-back Nelsson also has eight appearances.

Galatasaray do not have European competition football this season and will be fully focused on domestic competition.

The Liverpool scouts reportedly initially tried to watch the game discretely trying to buy tickets but the game was sold out so they contacted the club who allocated seats.

The scouts are set to keep tabs on the four players throughout the season.

Galatasaray are currently tied with Konyaspor, Adana Demirspor and Basaksehir on 17 points at the top of the table, the Lions are fourth on goal difference.