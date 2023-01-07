Liverpool want to sign €20m rated French right-back

Liverpool want to sign Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to A Spor.

Per the source, the Reds are interested in the French full-back who has also been targeted by Crystal Palace.

With the two Premier League sides interested in Boey Galatasaray have responded by revealing their transfer demands.

The Lions are keen on keeping Boey on over the winter transfer window as they are currently in a tight title race.

Amid growing interest from the Premier League the Super Lig outfit have set a €20m valuation for Boey who is under contract until 2025.

The Istanbul giants are not against selling Boey at the end of the season for the right price.

The Yellow-Reds signed Boey for just €1.15m from Rennes over the summer and he has gone onto shine as one of the signings of the season.

The 22-year-old has two assists in 15 appearances for the Lions and is expected to start in the Intercontinental derby clash against rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Just one point separate leaders Galatasaray from second placed Fenerbahce.

Boey has one international cap for the France U20 side but has yet to play for the senior team.