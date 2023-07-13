Liverpool Willing to Sell Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Galatasaray Make Offer

Liverpool are willing to sell midfielder Thiago Alcantara according to the Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, Galatasaray have made an offer for the midfielder but it is half of what the Reds want from his transfer.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Liverpool reportedly want €20 million, but Galatasaray have only offered half that sum.

Thiago has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but the Turkish club’s offer of €10 million plus €4 million in add-ons – €2m if Galatasaray make it out of the Champions League group stage and an additional €2m if he makes 40 appearances next season.

The report claims that he is keen on a move to Turkey.

Additionally, Liverpool could be willing to let Thiago go for €15m to get him off the books as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

The future of Thiago Alcantara is uncertain, but it is clear that Liverpool are willing to sell him if they receive a suitable offer.

Galatasaray would be able to offer the Spain international Champions League football after winning the Super Lig last term.

The 32-year-old would be joining the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira if he were to make the move.