Man City Will Not Block Gundogan’s Galatasaray Dream, Future Remains Uncertain

Manchester City have reportedly indicated they will not stand in Ilkay Gundogan’s way should he wish to join his boyhood club, Galatasaray, at the end of the current season according to Talk Sport.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who returned to the Etihad Stadium in August on a one-year contract with an optional extension, faces an uncertain future as his current deal nears its conclusion.

Gundogan, a key figure in City’s recent success, rejoined the club after a single season at Barcelona, following a celebrated seven-year spell in Manchester.

During his initial stint, he amassed an impressive trophy haul, including five Premier League titles, a Champions League victory, and two FA Cups, scoring 60 goals in 304 appearances.

His return to City was initially met with questions regarding his playing time, given the club’s depth in midfield.

However, Rodri’s season-ending ACL injury thrust Gundogan back into the spotlight, leading to significant involvement in Pep Guardiola’s plans. To date, he has started 17 Premier League matches and made 36 appearances across all competitions, solidifying his importance to the squad.

With his contract expiring this summer, speculation has mounted regarding a potential extension or a departure.

According to talkSPORT, City will not trigger the option for a further 12 months if Gundogan expresses a desire to move to Galatasaray. This decision reflects the club’s respect for the player’s wishes and his significant contributions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing future, Gundogan is highly regarded within the City Football Group.

He has been earmarked for a potential coaching role upon his retirement, highlighting his leadership qualities and tactical acumen. Guardiola has consistently praised Gundogan’s professionalism and performance, both on and off the pitch.

Speaking after Gundogan’s goal against Slovan Bratislava in October, Guardiola lauded his mentality and intelligence, stating, “We know he can do it, it’s a strong mentality. His position, holding midfielder, is so intelligent and he played a fantastic game today.”

Whether Gundogan opts for a final chapter at Galatasaray or extends his stay at City remains to be seen, but the club’s stance ensures he will have the freedom to make his own decision.