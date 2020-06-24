Man United join Arsenal in race for Turkey international star

Man United are interested in Roma winger Cengiz Under according to Corriere dello Sport.

Per the source, United are keen on strengthening their attack as are Arsenal who are also in the race.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta are both interested in Under.

The report claims the transfer could go ahead for £27m which puts him in an attractive price bracket for both clubs.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for the past few seasons but Roma were reluctant to let him go.

Roma are now said to be ready to sell Under this summer who they signed from Basaksehir for £12m in 2017 – the most expensive Turkey international to leave the Super Lig at the time.

Under has struggled this season scoring just three goals and failing to provide an assist, however, he has struggled with injury problems.

The right-winger is now match fit and is available for the Giallorossi today against Sampdoria in the Serie A.