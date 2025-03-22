Man United Scout €80m Rated Juventus Star But Face Competition From Premier League Giants

Kenan Yildiz, the dynamic Turkish attacker, has emerged as one of Serie A’s most promising young talents, providing a spark for Juventus during a challenging season.

The 19-year-old, secured by the Bianconeri on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022, has rapidly established himself as a key player, demonstrating his versatility across various attacking positions.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Yildiz’s impact has been significant, contributing to 10 goals this season, solidifying his status as a vital asset for Juventus.

However, his future at the club could be contingent on their Champions League qualification.

Should they fail to secure a spot in Europe’s premier competition, a potential departure could become a reality, attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have reportedly shown a keen interest in Yildiz, with scouts attending numerous Juventus matches to monitor his progress, as reported by Daniel Galosso via Tuttosport.com.

The Red Devils are believed to view Yildiz as a potential fit for their attacking lineup, particularly within a system that utilizes two number 10s behind the striker.

United’s recent acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January further demonstrates their willingness to invest in Italian talent, and their ongoing observation of Yildiz suggests a strong desire to secure his services.

Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Yildiz’s situation.

The player’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, and these clubs are prepared to make a move should Juventus’ circumstances change.

Juventus, while currently considering Yildiz an “untouchable” player, may be forced to reconsider their stance if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Any potential transfer is expected to command a substantial fee, with reports suggesting a price tag exceeding €80 million.

The intense interest from Premier League clubs underscores Yildiz’s burgeoning reputation and the potential for a high-profile transfer in the upcoming transfer window.