Manchester City Eye Galatasaray Star Amid Summer Midfield Refresh

With the confirmed departure of key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne this summer, Manchester City are actively exploring options to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the 2025/26 season.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Gabriel Sara, a former Norwich City player currently at Galatasaray, has emerged as a potential target.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder made the switch from the Canaries to the Turkish giants last summer.

However, his stay in Turkey could be limited to just one season, as Manchester City have reportedly registered a strong interest in his services.

Sara has been a consistent presence for Galatasaray this season, making 41 appearances and contributing with two goals and eight assists across all competitions.

His performances have seemingly caught the attention of the Premier League champions.

Foot Mercato indicates that Manchester City have already initiated contact with Sara’s representatives to discuss a potential move.

As the Etihad Stadium prepares for a period of transition in the midfield department following De Bruyne’s exit, Sara could become a significant part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for the future.

The potential acquisition of the Brazilian suggests a proactive approach from Manchester City as they look to maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League and beyond.