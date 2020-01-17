Mesut Ozil Admits He Did Assist Elneny In Leaving Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny recently revealed that Mesut Ozil advised him to leave the north London club for Besiktas on loan.

Ozil has now admitted that he did indeed assist Elneny in helping him make the decision over whether to move to Turkey.

Speaking to beIN Turkey the playmaker of Turkish origin revealed that he told Elneny that he would have no problems adapting and that it would be ‘great’ for him to play in the Super Lig.

“I told him the culture and the food are very similar with Egypt, so he won’t have any problems to adapt. I told him it will be great for him to play in Turkish Super Lig,” Ozil said.

Ozil also underlined that he would like to see his ‘little brother’ Elneny return to Arsenal following the end of his loan.

“I hope he will get another chance at Arsenal. He’s like my little brother. I really love him,” he added.

Elneny did end up making the move and has been a star performer for Besiktas who are currently 3rd in the league table, seven points behind league leaders Sivasspor.

The Egypt international has one assists in 19 appearances for the Black Eagles in all competitions this season.

Besiktas return to action after a two-week winter break over the weekend when they take on league leaders Sivasspor on Sunday at the Vodafone Park Stadium.