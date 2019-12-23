Mesut Ozil Welcomes Mikel Arteta Back To The ‘Arsenal Family’

Arsenal star Mest Ozil welcomed his former teammate back to the ‘Arsenal family’ following his appointment as head coach replacing Unai Emery.

Ozil shared a photograph alongside Arteta from his playing days at the club.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did not feature in Arteta’s first game in charge over the weekend against Everton due to injury.

The north London outfit ended up being held to a goalless draw versus Everton.

Ozil is however, likely to feature under the stewardship of Arteta as the Spanish head coach made it clear that he has big plans for the playmaker.

“He’s a massive player for this football club. What I want is I want to understand how they’re feeling and what they need,” Arteta said at his opening press conference as Gunners boss.

“You have to understand them because sometimes with conversations you get to understand a point.

“When you understand them I can take the excuses out of them and focus on the things that are relevant and have an impact for the team on the pitch and off the pitch.

“Of course he’s a massive player. I worked with him and I know when he ticks what he can bring to the team. My job is to get the best out of him, of course.”

Ozil struggled for playing time initially under the stewardship of Emery but was later reintegrated into the side.