Michy Batshuayi scores first goals for Besiktas since joining on loan from Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi scored his first goals for Besiktas since joining on loan from Chelsea over the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international bagged a brace in the Black Eagles 3-0 victory over Malatyaspor in the Super Lig on Saturday.

Batshuayi opened the scoring on 7 minutes after Miralem Pjanic provided a defence splitting assist.

Kevin N’Koudou doubled the home sides lead just three minutes later and Batshuayi wrapped up all three points with his second of the evening on 52 minutes.

The goals were Batshuayi’s first since joining Besiktas after his third league game for the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Black Eagles on a one-year loan from the Blues.

Chelsea extended his contract by an additional season before going ahead with the temporary move.

Had they not he would have been a free agent at the end of the season.

Batshuayi has started all three league games for Besiktas since joining the club.

Besiktas are currently first in the Super Lig table after winning three of their opening four games.

The Istanbul giants are currently the only side in the league who have yet to concede a goal this term.