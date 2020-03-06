Arteta could sell 3 Arsenal players including Mesut Ozil in order to sign £23m attacking midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could sell Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi this summer in order to sign Feyenoord attacking midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to the Daily Mail.

Per the source, Arteta looks set to clear-out several names in his first-team squad to make way for new signings.

The Spanish manager is reportedly keen on Kokcu for £23 million.

The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Kocku and will offload the three names mentioned and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could also be allowed to leave.

Sokratis and Ozil are entering the final year on their contract while Guendouzi still has over two-years remaining.

However, Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut recently made it clear that his client will not be leaving Arsenal.

“I look at every option, I need to maximize and get the best contract for him,” he told the Independent.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut.

“If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

The playmaker of Turkish origin is under contract until 2021 and can technically stay until that time.

Ozil and his entourage have shown no desire to leave before the end of his current deal.

In fact, Sogut even revealed that a contract extension could be on the cards.

Kokcu is a 19-year-old U21 Turkey international who has been closely linked with the north London outfit over the past few months.

Like Ozil he was born outside of Turkey to Turkish parents.

Ozil is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning approximately £350,000 per-week.