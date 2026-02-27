Milestone in Madrid: Arda Guler’s 100th Appearance Triggers €2m Windfall for Fenerbahce

Arda Güler’s century of appearances for Real Madrid has proven to be as lucrative for his former club as it has been historic for the player. As the young Turkish star stepped onto the pitch for his 100th official match in the iconic white jersey, he triggered yet another significant bonus clause for Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe.

The milestone came during Real Madrid’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoffs. Güler, who featured for 84 minutes, played a key role in ensuring Los Blancos secured their place in the tournament’s final 16.

The Bonus Breakdown

When Güler moved to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2023, the deal was structured with a base fee of €20 million, supplemented by an additional €10 million in performance-related add-ons.

Following his participation in the Benfica clash:

Current Payout: Fenerbahçe has now secured an additional €2 million as a direct result of his 100-match milestone.

Total to Date: This latest installment brings the total revenue earned by the “Yellow-Navy Blue” side to €28 million.

The Road to €30 Million

The financial rewards for Fenerbahçe are not over yet. Only €2 million of the original bonus pool remains uncollected. This final sum will be activated once the Turkish international completes another 25 appearances, which would bring the total transfer valuation to a staggering €30 million.

Crucially, Fenerbahçe also retains a 20% sell-on clause, ensuring they will receive a significant portion of any future transfer fee should the midfield prodigy ever move on from the Bernabéu.

A Rising Star

Since his high-profile move, Güler has evolved from a promising prospect into a reliable fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation. Reaching 100 games at one of the world’s most demanding clubs before the age of 21 underscores his rapid development and the success of Real Madrid’s long-term scouting in the Turkish market.

As Real Madrid marches on toward the latter stages of the Champions League, both the Madrid faithful and the Fenerbahçe boardroom will be watching his progress with keen—albeit for different reasons—interest.