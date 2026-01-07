Millwall Prospect Jayden Tektas Earns Maiden Turkey U19 International Call-Up

In a proud moment for the Millwall FC Academy, teenage defender Jayden Tektas has been handed his first-ever international call-up to the Turkey Under-19 national squad.

The highly-rated Millwall U18 standout is set to join the Turkish youth ranks for an upcoming double-header of friendly fixtures against Uzbekistan.

The matches are scheduled to take place between January 11th and 14th, providing Tektas with a prime opportunity to showcase his talents on the international stage.

A Breakthrough Milestone

Tektas has been a consistent performer in the Millwall youth setup, catching the eye with his defensive composure and technical ability. His inclusion in the “Ay-Yıldızlılar” (The Crescent-Stars) squad marks a significant milestone in his young career.

Tektas was born in London, England but has Turkish heritage making him eligible for the Turkish national team setup.

The upcoming friendlies against Uzbekistan are viewed as critical preparation for the Turkish U19 coaching staff as they look to integrate new talent into the squad ahead of future competitive cycles.

Eyeing a Debut

Tektas will be hoping to earn his first minutes in the Turkish jersey during the four-day camp. Should he feature, he will follow in the footsteps of several other UK-based players who have successfully transitioned into the Turkish national team pathway.

The Millwall defender will travel to meet his new teammates this week, with the first of the two friendlies expected to serve as a vital scouting opportunity for the national team selectors.