Monaco Scout 19-Goal Crystal Palace Striker But Turkish Side Have €6m Option To Buy

Monaco are interested in Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth according to the Fanatik newspaper.

Per the source, the Ligue 1 outfit actually sent scouts to keep tabs on Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi in the Super Lig derby clash against Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The club officials were however, left impressed with Sorloth who scored and provided an assist.

The Norway international took his season tally to 19 goals and five assists in all competitions.

Should Monaco – or any other side – want to sign Sorloth they do face a problem.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Palace but is on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor.

Turkish-Football understands that the Eagles do not have a clause that allows them to recall the striker.

Additionally, Trabzonspor have an option to buy option to sign Sorloth for €6m by January 2021.

It is easy to see why Palace let Sorloth leave, he only scored once in 20 games for the south London based side but now they find themselves in an awkward position.

The Norway international has achieved cult status among Trabzonspor fans and his stock will continue to rise if he keeps scoring.

The Claret-Blues could join Super Lig leaders Sivasspor at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.