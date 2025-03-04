Mourinho Gets ‘Revenge’ On Tottenham Who Sent Scouts For Fenerbahce Star

Young Fenerbahçe defender Yusuf Akçiçek has rapidly ascended the ranks, earning the admiration of coach Jose Mourinho and securing a spot in the first team.

The 19-year-old, who has featured in 14 matches for the Yellow-Navy Blues this season, has attracted significant attention, including from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Akçiçek’s impressive performances have caught the eye of Tottenham scouts.

The London club sent an observer to the recent Fenerbahçe-Antalyaspor match according to Fanatik.

The young defender, who is under contract with Fenerbahçe until 2028, is seen as a potential solution to Tottenham’s defensive injury woes under manager Ange Postecoglou.

However, the match also saw a subtle twist of fate, with Mourinho reportedly leaving Akçiçek on the bench, a move some interpret as a form of “revenge” against his former club.

Mourinho, who managed Tottenham from 2019 to 2021, appears to be keen to retain the promising talent within his squad.

Despite being benched for the Antalyaspor match, Fanatik report that Tottenham’s interest in Akçiçek remains strong.

Akçiçek’s rapid rise and the burgeoning interest from a Premier League club underscore his potential, leaving Fenerbahçe fans eager to see how his career progresses under Mourinho’s guidance.

The young defender’s future remains a topic of keen speculation, with Tottenham expected to continue monitoring his development.