Mourinho Interested in Man United Midfielder, Turkish Transfer Window Still Open

The transfer window may have closed in most of Europe, but the Turkish market remains open, and José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are making a late push to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro according to Estadio Deportivo.

Casemiro has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford under manager Rúben Amorim, struggling to find consistent playing time.

This, coupled with the high salary demands and Manchester United’s desire for a substantial transfer fee (reportedly around €20 million), has complicated any potential move.

However, Fenerbahce, who are currently challenging Galatasaray for the Turkish Super Lig title, are determined to secure the signature of the experienced Brazilian midfielder.

Mourinho, who enjoyed success with Casemiro during their time together at Real Madrid, is reportedly keen on reuniting with the player.

While the transfer window in most of Europe has closed, the Turkish market remains open until February 11th, giving Fenerbahce a limited window to finalize a deal.

Casemiro’s situation at Manchester United has become increasingly untenable.

With limited playing time and a desire for a fresh start, the Brazilian is seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

This late push by Fenerbahce adds a new twist to the transfer saga, with the outcome remaining uncertain as the Turkish transfer window nears its conclusion.