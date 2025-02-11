Mourinho Invites Fenerbahce Fan Onto Team Bus in Heartwarming Gesture

José Mourinho further endeared himself to Fenerbahce fans by inviting a supporter onto the team bus ahead of their recent match against Alanyaspor.

A video captured the moment the enthusiastic fan ran alongside the bus, catching the attention of Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager, known for his charismatic personality, invited the fan to board the bus, where he met Mourinho and several players, including Edin Dzeko, Allan Saint-Maximin, and his favorite player, Sebastian Szymanski.

The fan later joined the squad for a meal before speaking to the camera about the unforgettable experience.

Fenerbahce went on to win the match 2-0, with goals from Szymanski and Talisca.

This heartwarming gesture further solidified Mourinho’s connection with the Fenerbahce faithful, who have witnessed a string of impressive performances from their team this season.

Mourinho has been a vocal figure in Turkish football since his arrival, previously criticizing the level of refereeing in the league.

Fenerbahce currently sit second in the Super Lig, three points behind arch-rivals Galatasaray.

They will next face Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.