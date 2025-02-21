Mourinho Reacts to Potential Rangers Clash After Fenerbahce’s Europa League Progress

José Mourinho has expressed his enthusiasm for a potential clash with Rangers in the Europa League, highlighting the allure of Ibrox Stadium.

The Fenerbahce manager made the comments following his team’s 2-2 draw with Anderlecht in Belgium, a match overshadowed by fan violence.

Despite the disruption, the Turkish side secured their progression in the competition.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho acknowledged the shorter travel time to a potential tie against Olympiakos, but made it clear that a trip to Glasgow would be welcomed.

“The flight time to Olympiakos is shorter so it could be them, but if we have to go to Scotland, we will go,” Mourinho stated.

“They have a great stadium.”

While remaining indifferent about their first opponent in Istanbul, where they will be without the suspended Fred, Mourinho’s comments suggest a certain intrigue surrounding a visit to Ibrox.

“It doesn’t matter to us. It doesn’t matter who our opponent is in the first match we will play in Istanbul,” he said. “We will forget about the Europa League now.”

Rangers’ potential opponents also include Bodo/Glimt, who recently secured a resounding 5-2 victory over Dutch side Twente.

This result eliminates the possibility of a return to his former club for Rangers’ new signing, Sam Lammers, and is particularly noteworthy given the Norwegian league’s current hiatus.