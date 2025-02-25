Mourinho Sparks Controversy in Istanbul Derby, “Triggered” by Osimhen’s Silence Gesture

A fiercely contested Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ended in a goalless draw, but the on-field action was overshadowed by a series of contentious incidents and accusations, spearheaded by Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

The highly anticipated clash, policed by a massive 30,000 officers due to pre-match tensions, was marred by flares raining down from the stands, interrupting play.

However, it was the post-match fallout that ignited the most significant controversy.

Mourinho, known for his animated presence on the touchline, accused Galatasaray’s coaching staff of “jumping like monkeys,” prompting accusations of racism and threats of legal action. This incendiary remark added fuel to an already volatile atmosphere.

Adding to the drama, reports indicate Mourinho was particularly “triggered” by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

During the first half, Osimhen went down in the penalty area, appealing for a spot-kick. When his appeals were dismissed, the Nigerian international responded by making a silencing gesture towards Mourinho.

This action reportedly infuriated the Portuguese coach, reigniting a long-standing feud. Mourinho has previously criticized Osimhen for “diving too much” during their time in Serie A, when Mourinho managed Roma and Osimhen played for Napoli.

The derby, already steeped in animosity, saw players from both sides refuse to shake hands before kick-off, setting the tone for a combative encounter.

Mourinho’s persistent criticism of Super Lig referees had even led to the unprecedented appointment of a foreign official for this crucial match, yet controversy still erupted.

The clash between Mourinho and Osimhen, along with the alleged racist remarks, has dominated the headlines, leaving the result secondary to the off-field drama.

The incident has further underscored Mourinho’s reputation for stirring controversy and his ability to remain a central figure in football’s spotlight. The fallout from these events is expected to continue in the coming days, with potential disciplinary action and legal challenges looming.