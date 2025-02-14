Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Brink of Europa League Round of 16 After Dominant Win

José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are just one step away from the Europa League round of 16 after a resounding 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in the first leg of their playoff tie.

The Istanbul side dominated Thursday’s match, giving them a commanding advantage heading into next week’s return fixture in Belgium.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Fenerbahce, who only secured their playoff spot by the skin of their teeth – finishing 24th (the last qualifying position) on goal difference – wasted no time asserting their dominance.

In the 11th minute, Dusan Tadic headed home the opening goal after Anderlecht failed to clear a corner.

Edin Dzeko doubled the lead shortly before halftime, pouncing on a rebound after his initial effort was blocked.

Youssef En-Nesyri sealed the deal with a powerful header in the 57th minute.

Fenerbahce could have extended their lead further, with Yusuf Akcicek, who provided the assist for the first goal, hitting the post with a deflected header.

The young player was denied his first-ever career goal, having already recorded his first assist earlier in the match.

While Fenerbahce shone, other Europa League matches also produced exciting results.

Two of Mourinho’s former clubs, Porto and Roma, played to a 1-1 draw.

Ajax emerged victorious with a 2-0 win away at Union Saint-Gilloise, a match highlighted by 16-year-old Jorthy Mokio scoring his first senior goal.

Mokio’s strike made him the youngest player to score in a Europa League knockout stage game.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad secured a 2-1 win at Midtjylland, Ferencvaros defeated Viktoria Plzen 1-0, and AZ Alkmaar cruised to a 4-1 victory against 10-man Galatasaray, who had Kaan Ayhan sent off.

FCSB came from behind to beat PAOK 2-1, and Twente scored a late penalty to edge out Bodø/Glimt 2-1.