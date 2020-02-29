Nine players Arsenal need to get rid of including Mesut Ozil named by Perry Groves

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of 2020 against Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 32 second-leg tie on Thursday.

The Gunners were heavily criticized after crashing out of the European competition despite being in pretty good form beforehand.

Perry Groves responded to the defeat by claiming his former side should get rid of nine players.

He told talkSPORT on the challenge facing Arteta: “He needs to get rid of players.

“I thought it would be five or six, but I think you’re looking up to about nine players. It is going to be impossible to get rid of them all in one go.

“This isn’t about talent, it’s not that they are not good players – David Luiz, (Shkrodan) Mustafi, Sokratis, (Dani) Ceballos is going to go anyway as he is on loan, Ozil, (Granit) Xhaka, (Calum) Chambers, (Mohamed) Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Mkhitaryan and Elneny are out on loan at this point anyway.”

As Groves himself admitted, it is going to be impossible ‘to get rid of them all in one go’.

Mesut Ozil will not be leaving before his contract runs out in June 2021.

Ozil’s agent doubled down on how committed his client is to the club in an interview published yesterday.

“I look at every option, I need to maximize and get the best contract for him,” he told the Independent.

“The options are coming in now. Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut.

“If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”

The playmaker of Turkish origin has no intention of leaving and there was even talk of the possibility of a contract extension.

Elneny meanwhile, is on loan at Besiktas.

Arsenal included an €18m buy option which the Black-Whites cannot afford considering their current financial position.

The only way Elneny would be able to stay in Turkey is if another loan deal is agreed or if the Gunners were to allow him to leave on a permanent move for a lower price.