“Not a Farewell, but a Thank You”: New Aston Villa Signing Pens Emotional Message to Besiktas

England international Tammy Abraham has officially bid a heartfelt goodbye to Beşiktaş, just six months after his arrival in the Turkish metropolis.

Following the confirmation of his £18 million (€21m) permanent transfer to Aston Villa earlier this week, the 28-year-old striker took to social media to express his gratitude to the Black Eagles and their supporters.

“A Feeling I Will Carry Forever”

In a statement that resonated deeply with the Istanbul club’s fanbase, Abraham emphasized that his departure was not an end to his connection with the club.

“This is not a farewell, but a thank you,” Abraham wrote [via Fanatik]. “We had a short time together, but thank you for the nights, the cheers, the tears, and the pride. Beşiktaş is more than a club; it is a feeling I will carry forever. It is always in my heart.”

Abraham also took the time to personally thank club president Serdal Adalı and head coach Sergen Yalçın, noting that they made him and his family feel at home from the moment he landed in July 2025. “I fell in love with this place from the first day,” he added.

Impact on the Pitch

While his stint at the Tüpraş Stadium was brief, it was undeniably prolific. Joining initially from AS Roma, Abraham quickly became the spearhead of the Beşiktaş attack. His statistics across all competitions tell the story of a successful “short-term gamble” for the Turkish side:

Appearances: 26

Goals: 13

Assists: 3

A Hero’s Return to Birmingham

For Abraham, the move represents a return to a club where he remains a cult hero. He famously scored 26 goals during Villa’s 2018-19 promotion-winning campaign and now joins Unai Emery’s side as they push for a high finish in the Premier League.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, have emerged from the deal with a significant financial victory, turning a £7 million profit in just one transfer window after activating their buy-clause from Roma earlier this week.