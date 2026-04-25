Unleashing Ferdi Kadıoğlu: Fabian Hürzeler Explains Why Brighton Full-Backs Must Attack

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler has opened up about the tactical freedom driving Ferdi Kadıoğlu’s explosive form, revealing that the Turkish international is a cornerstone of the club’s high-risk, high-reward strategy.

Following Kadıoğlu’s goal in the clinical 3-0 victory over Chelsea—a result that propelled the Seagulls into the Premier League’s top six—Hürzeler told The Argus that he demands his full-backs operate with the aggression of central forwards to shatter organized defenses.

The Tactical Command

The German coach’s philosophy centers on creating chaos through “dynamic runs from behind,” a role Kadıoğlu has mastered since his move from Fenerbahçe. When asked about his defenders appearing deep in the opposition box, Hürzeler was crystal clear about his expectations.

“He has the quality and also the physicality that he can attack a lot, that he can run in a high speed distance,” Hürzeler told The Argus. “He wants to create this dynamic from behind, the same as for Ferdi and that is what we demand from our full-backs.”

This “demand” for constant movement has seen Brighton become the most unpredictable attacking unit in the league. By forcing full-backs to join the front line, Hürzeler ensures that opponents cannot simply man-mark Brighton’s traditional strikers.

Clinical Efficiency

While Kadıoğlu’s energy has never been in doubt, it is his newfound clinical edge that has caught the eye this season. Hürzeler highlighted that the 26-year-old is now turning promising positions into tangible results.

“He came also in the past into these situations. Now he used these moments quite well,” the head coach added. “He was very efficient, he had a very clever finish and that is what we like to see.”

Kadıoğlu’s strike against Chelsea made him the 18th different goalscorer for Brighton this season, a league-high statistic that serves as a testament to Hürzeler’s “all-in” offensive identity.

A Benchmark Performance

The victory at the Amex Stadium was described by Hürzeler as one of the most complete of the campaign. For Kadıoğlu, it was another 8/10 display that cements his status as a fan favorite and a vital asset for Turkey ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The manager emphasized that this level of performance is now the baseline for his squad. “It was one of the most complete performances of the season and that sets the benchmark quite high,” Hürzeler noted. “That’s where I also will judge the players: keep doing the small things right.”

As Brighton prepares for a daunting trip to face Tottenham, the “Ferdi factor” remains their most potent weapon. With the freedom to attack and the physicality to recover, Kadıoğlu is redefining what it means to be a modern full-back under the bright lights of the Premier League.