‘Nothing Happened’: Calhanoglu Shuts Down Inter Transfer Speculation

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu has firmly dismissed the persistent transfer rumors that surrounded him this past summer, insisting that he never considered leaving the Nerazzurri.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset [via FCInterNews] following Turkey’s emphatic 6-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Bulgaria, the 31-year-old Turkish international put months of speculation to rest, declaring his commitment to the club he joined in 2021.

“Nothing happened,” Çalhanoğlu claimed. “I was always an Inter player, and I’ve always been happy to stay here.”

Summer Saga and Martínez’s Dig

The midfielder, who was reportedly a major target for Turkish club Galatasaray, was at the center of a summer media storm regarding his future at the San Siro.

The rumors intensified following Inter’s disappointing early exit from the Club World Cup at the hands of Fluminense. Club captain Lautaro Martínez made a fiery comment in the aftermath, stating that “whoever doesn’t want to stay, should leave.” This remark was widely interpreted as a thinly veiled critique of Çalhanoğlu amid the transfer links, leading many to believe his departure was imminent.

Despite the pressure and intense speculation, Çalhanoğlu remained resolute. “I’ve given everything for this club because I’m an Inter player, and nothing has changed,” he added. “Things have always stayed as they are, and I’ve always given my all.”

This marks the second consecutive summer the former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen man has committed his future to Inter, having previously resisted strong interest from Bayern Munich. He continues to be a crucial pillar in the Inter starting XI under new coach Cristian Chivu as they navigate the current season.