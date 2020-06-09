Olympiacos could offer Arsenal way out of contract crisis between Turkish giants and Elneny

Olympiacos are interested in Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny according to the Takvim newspaper.

Per the source, the Greek side could offer Arsenal a way out of the contract crisis between Besiktas and Elneny.

The Egypt international is in a dispute with Besiktas over unpaid wages.

Elneny has made it clear he will refuse to play another game until his pay situation is resolved.

Arsenal meanwhile, are not keen on the 27-year-old returning so interest from the Greek giants could offer a way out.

Despite interest from Olympiacos, the Istanbul giants remain committed to keeping Elneny on until the end of the season.

In fact, a source close to Besiktas told Turkish-Football that the club not only want to resolve the problem with Elneny so that he stays but they also want him to extend his loan stay beyond the end of the season.

Besiktas believe they will reach an agreement with Elneny and head coach Sergen Yalcin is fully behind the midfielder staying at his team.

The Super Lig will return on 13 June after a long break following the coronavirus disruptions.

As things stand Elneny will not play in the final remaining eight games but he is not against playing if he is paid what is owed.