Onana’s Man United Career is Over, Loan Move to Trabzonspor Set for Permanency

Goalkeeper André Onana has played his final match for Manchester United, with the club now fully committed to ensuring his current loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor becomes a permanent transfer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Cameroon international’s future at Old Trafford is irrevocably over, marking a swift end to a high-profile, yet ultimately disappointing, move.

Signed in the summer of 2023 for an initial fee of £43.8 million (€50.4m) from Inter Milan—a transfer driven by then-manager Erik ten Hag, who had worked with Onana at Ajax—the goalkeeper struggled to win over the Old Trafford faithful following a string of high-profile errors.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, was emphatic about the club’s stance: “André Onana is finished at Man Utd. We should have no doubts that he has played his last game for the club, and there is real hope that his loan move genuinely does turn into a permanent one.”

Lammens’ Arrival Sealed Onana’s Fate

Onana initially resisted a move away, turning down AS Monaco earlier in the summer. However, the club’s subsequent signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the 29-year-old.

Now on a season-long loan with Trabzonspor, Onana has found a new lease on life. He has made four appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club, which currently sits five points behind leaders Galatasaray. United officials are reportedly “happy” with his positive start, as they believe his improved form will motivate the Turkish club to finalize a permanent deal for the player, who is under contract with United until 2028.

Jones added that there is a palpable “sense of relief” at Old Trafford that the club can now “completely move on” from the failed transfer.

Future Uncertain for Bayindir

With Onana’s exit confirmed, the spotlight now shifts to the other keepers at the club, including Altay Bayindir.

The Turkish international, 27, has found himself in direct competition with Lammens, who was handed his Manchester United debut last weekend in a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland. Lammens’ assured performance immediately brought “comfort to the United fans – and probably also his defence too,” according to Jones.

Manchester United is actively planning to sign another senior goalkeeper, either in the January 2026 or summer window, meaning Bayindir’s future is also under threat despite his contract running until 2027 with an option for a further year.

“Onana will be replaced by another goalkeeper – and Bayindir may have to move on as well,” Jones confirmed. The internal plan focuses on establishing Lammens as the number one, though the young Belgian will be expected to continuously earn that position.

The entire goalkeeping situation at United is viewed internally as “looking much better in the past couple of weeks,” as the club closes the chapter on the expensive Onana error and seeks to rebuild stability in its final line of defense.