Orkun Kökçü Ignites Beşiktaş: Masterclass Performance Puts Turkish Cup in Sight

Beşiktaş captain Orkun Kökçü has left fans and critics alike in awe following a dominant display in the Turkish Cup, reinforcing the Black Eagles’ status as the favorites to lift the trophy this season. The 25-year-old midfielder, who has been in sensational form since the turn of the year, is now the driving force behind the club’s pursuit of domestic silverware.

Kökçü’s “masterclass” performance has not only galvanized the squad but has also sent a clear message to the rest of the league: Beşiktaş wants the cup, and they have the leadership to take it.

A Year of Transformation

Since 2026 began, Orkun Kökçü has elevated his game to a different level. After a relatively quiet first half of the season following his high-profile arrival from Benfica, the Turkish international has exploded into life under Sergen Yalçın.

The Record: In 2026 alone, Kökçü has registered 7 goals and 4 assists in just 12 matches.

The Cup Factor: His ability to dictate the tempo in knockout football was evident in the recent rounds of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, where his vision and long-range shooting proved decisive.

The midfielder’s rise has mirrored that of his team. Beşiktaş currently leads the Süper Lig in several key metrics, including touches in the opposition box and total shots on target, largely due to Kökçü’s ability to link the defense to the attack.

Man United and Europe on High Alert

Kökçü’s resurgence has not gone unnoticed outside of Istanbul. Rumors of interest from Manchester United have intensified as the summer window approaches. With reports suggesting United are looking for a creative engine to bolster their midfield, Kökçü’s “Benfica-regret” inducing form has placed him at the top of several European shortlists.

However, the Beşiktaş board has taken a firm stance. To ward off suitors before the 2026 World Cup, the club has reportedly set a staggering €60 million (£52m) price tag on their captain. Kökçü himself, a lifelong Beşiktaş supporter, has expressed his desire to win a trophy with the Black-and-Whites before even considering a move back to Europe’s top five leagues.

The Captain’s Vow

“I am exactly where I want to be,” Kökçü recently stated, emphasizing his commitment to the club. “If Beşiktaş wants me to stay, I will stay until the end.”

For the fans at Vodafone Park, Kökçü represents the heart of the “New Beşiktaş.” As the club moves into the semi-finals of the cup, the expectation is that their number 10 will lead them to the podium. With the World Cup in the United States just around the corner, Kökçü is playing like a man who knows he is on the verge of greatness for both club and country.