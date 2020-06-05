Orkun Kokcu responds to Arsenal link with Instagram post as transfer reports grow

Orkun Kokcu has been closely linked with a move to Arsenal for the past few months.

The latest reports claim that the Gunners are preparing a move for the Turkey international.

Dutch publication Voetball International reported that the North London outfit are preparing an offer and Fanatik journalist Gokmen Ozcan went further saying a deal was imminent.

Voetbal International journalist Martijn Krabbendam said that the Gunners and Sevilla are both very interested in Kokcu.

“It’s very serious,” says Krabbendam about Arsenal’s interest.

“They have been working on it for a long time. This also applies to Seville, which is very interested.

“The transfer is slowly being prepared and then the offer must eventually come.

“That is not this week, but I expect Arsenal to come up with something, otherwise they would have done all that work for free.”

Kokcu meanwhile, left a cryptic message on his Instagram following the latest stories.

The 19-year-old changed his profile bio to ‘Let them talk’ with a zipped mouth emoji.

Kokcu’s agent Muzzi Ozcan meanwhile also left a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

Price of a Player is only known by the Seller and the Buyer No one ☝️ will know this as the Player nor the Agent have a control of the situation . So any Journalist or Person with an Idea of a value is the last one to know I can reassure you 😉 — Muzzi Ozcan (@Muzziozcan) June 4, 2020

The Eredivisie has been canceled due to coronavirus disruptions.

The Premier League is set to return to action on 17 June but Kokcu would have to wait until the end of the season to join Arsenal even.

Kokcu has another three years left on his Feyenoord contract.

Despite being a Turkey international he was born in the Netherlands and would therefore be able to play in England without the need for a work permit as he is an EU citizen.