Ozan Kabak returns for Liverpool against RB Leipzig – Confirmed Starting Lineups

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League Last 16 second-leg tie in Budapest.

Technically, the Reds are playing at home but due to Covid-19 restrictions, UEFA decided to play the first-leg and second-leg in Hungary.

READ: ‘A dream come true’ – Ozan Kabak opens up about settling in at Liverpool

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Fulham in the Premier League over the weekend.

Ozan Kabak returns to defence playing in a centre-back role after missing the Fulham clash with injury.

Kabak has made a full recovery and will start his sixth game since joining the reigning Premier League champions on loan from Schalke 04 in January.

The Turkey international started the first-leg against the German side helping his side keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also returns in defence.

In midfield, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will get the nod after both being brought back into the fold.

Sadio Mane meanwhile, starts in attack after not starting against Fulham.

The Liverpool star will join Mo Salah and Jota in attack.