Ozan Kabak starts for Liverpool against Arsenal – Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool face Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds take on the Gunners in their first game back following the international break.

Turkey international Ozan Kabak will start for the visiting side.

Kabak will partner Nathaniel Phillips as the Reds centre-back pairing.

The 20-year-old defender started for Turkey in the 4-2 win over the Netherlands and the 3-3 draw against Latvia in the FIFA World Cup Group G qualifiers.

Kabak did not start in the 3-0 win against Norway but he was out due to illness.

He has made a full recovery and starts tonight against the Gunners.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has made two changes tonight with Roberto Firmino returning from injury and James Milner returning to the starting lineup. Diogo Jota and Gini Wijnaldum meanwhile make way, both players will be on the bench.

Klopp has lost just one of his 10 league meetings with Arsenal, six games ended in a win three in a draw.

Arsenal XI: