Ozan Kabak starts for Liverpool – Confirmed Lineup vs Wolves

Liverpool take on Wolves at the Molineux stadium in the Premier League on Monday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has named the same starting lineup that beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the Champions League Last 16 second-leg tie mid-week.

That means Turkey international Ozan Kabak will keep his place in the side alongside centre-back partner Nathaniel Phillips.

Kabak missed the last Premier League game which ended in a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield against Fulham FC due to injury.

The 20-year-old did recover in time for the Champions League clash and gets the nod again.

The young defender has now made six starts for Liverpool since joining Schalke 04 on loan in January.

🔴 Team news for #WOLLIV… No changes to the starting XI. Divock Origi out with a muscle injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 15, 2021

Klopp will be without Divock Origi tonight due to a muscle injury.

The Reds are currently 8th in the league table eight points off a top-four spot however, a victory tonight would close the gap with 4th placed Chelsea to five points.