Rangers’ Europa League Clash with Fenerbahce Could be Moved To Neutral Venue

Glasgow Rangers’ upcoming Europa League away fixture against Fenerbahce faces uncertainty following fan violence during the Turkish club’s recent match against Anderlecht.

The potential for UEFA sanctions could see the highly anticipated clash moved to a neutral stadium or played behind closed doors according to a report in the Ibrox News.

The Gers were drawn against Fenerbahce in the Europa League last-16, with the first leg scheduled to take place at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on March 5th.

However, disturbances during Fenerbahce’s away game in Brussels on February 20th have thrown the fixture into doubt.

Reports indicate that the Anderlecht match was halted for 15 minutes due to clashes in the stands, allegedly triggered by Fenerbahce fans located in the home sections celebrating an early goal. This incident has placed Fenerbahce under scrutiny from UEFA, with potential disciplinary action looming.

Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett, speaking exclusively to Ibrox News, suggested that the repercussions could be severe. “This may be played at a neutral stadium if UEFA take strong against their involvement in the Anderlecht crowd problems,” Hackett stated.

He further highlighted the “strong possibility” of the match proceeding without fans, a punishment that would impact both Fenerbahce and Rangers supporters. “That would of course also be punishing Rangers fans, who have done absolutely nothing wrong. This is the way UEFA operate, though, and all Gers supporters can do is await any verdict made by the governing body,” Hackett explained.

The short timeframe leading up to the match, scheduled in just two weeks, poses a significant logistical challenge. Many Rangers fans are likely to have already booked travel and accommodation, raising concerns about potential safety issues should the game be played behind closed doors.

The urgency of the situation necessitates a swift decision from UEFA to provide clarity for both clubs and their supporters. Rangers fans now await UEFA’s verdict, hoping for a resolution that minimizes disruption and ensures the safety of all involved.