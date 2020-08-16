RB Leipzig in talks to sign Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth

RB Leipzig are in talks to sign Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth despite the footballer being on loan at Trabzonspor according to Sky Sports.

Per the source, the Bundesliga side are keen on strengthening the squad after selling Timo Werner to Chelsea for £50m.

The only problem is that Sorloth is on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor.

He will stay on loan at Trabzonspor next term as Palace do not have a recall option.

Additionally, the Claret-Blues have a £5.5m buy clause to make the deal permanent.

What could happen is Leipzig make Trabzonspor an offer that would see them profit from immediately selling Sorloth should they buy out his option from Palace.

Sorloth had a brilliant season in Turkey winning the golden boot with 24 league goals.

In total the Norway international netted 33 goals and provided 11 assists in 49 appearances last term.

Trabzonspor ended up finishing the league as runners-up and winning the Turkish Cup.