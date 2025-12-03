Real Madrid Drops Leadership Spot Ahead of Bilbao Clash; Arda Guler Faces Potential Bench Role

Real Madrid enters this weekend’s critical La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao having recently surrendered the top spot in the league table following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Girona. The result dropped the Los Blancos into second place with 33 points, one point behind league leaders FC Barcelona.

Amidst the title race pressure, coach Xabi Alonso made a notable tactical decision in the Girona match by substituting former Fenerbahçe starlet Arda Güler at halftime.

The 20-year-old Turkish international, whose impressive synergy with Kylian Mbappé has been a highlight of the season, saw his form take a temporary downturn during the recent draw.

Ahead of the match against Athletic Bilbao, it is reported that Arda Güler is not expected to be named in the starting XI according to Fanatik.

Match Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid faces Athletic Bilbao, who currently sit in 8th place in the La Liga standings, having collected 20 points from their first 14 matches of the season.

The match, marking the 15th week of the Spanish La Liga campaign, is crucial for Real Madrid as they aim to reclaim the top spot from Barcelona.

Expected Starting Lineups:

The expected starting lineup for Athletic Bilbao features: Simón in goal; Gorosabel, Vivian, Laporte, and Berchiche across the defense; Jauregizar and Ruiz de Galarreta holding the midfield; with Berenguer, Gómez, and Williams supporting striker Guruzeta.

For Real Madrid, the expected starting XI is: Courtois in goal; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Rüdiger, and Carreras in the back four; Tchouaméni and Camavinga anchoring the midfield; with Valverde and Bellingham completing the central unit; and Vinícius and Mbappé leading the attack.

The decision to bench Güler suggests Alonso is favoring experience and defensive stability for the tough away fixture as Real Madrid seeks to return to winning ways.