Real Madrid Duo Dominates: Mbappe and Guler Top La Liga Chance Creation Charts

The influx of talent at Real Madrid this season is clearly paying dividends, not just in goals, but in sheer creativity. According to data from Squawka, two of the club’s key attackers—French superstar Kylian Mbappé and Turkish prodigy Arda Güler—are jointly leading the charge for generating scoring opportunities in La Liga.

Both players have registered an identical and league-leading 32 key passes so far in the current Spanish championship campaign. The statistic, which measures the number of passes that directly lead to a teammate’s shot on goal, highlights the influential role both players have assumed in Los Blancos’ offense.

The dominance continues down the rankings, with another Madrid star, Vinicius Junior, tied for third place alongside Espanyol’s Edu Expósito. Both players have accounted for 28 key passes.

Rounding out the top five creative forces are Villarreal’s Nicolas Pepe and Atlético Madrid’s Julian Álvarez, each recording 26 key passes.

The tactical brilliance of the Madrid squad is reflected in the standings. After twelve rounds of matches, Real Madrid sits atop the La Liga table with 31 points, maintaining a three-point lead over rivals Barcelona.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the league’s top playmakers in action again, as the next round of matches is scheduled to take place from November 21 to November 24.