Real Madrid Duo’s Remarkable Link: Mbappe Converts Every Single Arda Guler Assist

A remarkable statistic has highlighted the stunning creative synergy between Real Madrid star Arda Güler and the club’s top goalscorer, Kylian Mbappé, in the early months of the 2025/2026 season.

Confirmation has emerged that every single one of the Turkish playmaker’s assists this term has been delivered exclusively for the French forward.

The duo combined once again to devastating effect on Wednesday night as Real Madrid stuttered to a 4-3 Champions League victory over Olympiacos in a chaotic, seven-goal thriller. En route to the hard-fought win, Güler provided a perfectly weighted cross that Mbappé headed home during the first half.

This marked the 20-year-old Güler’s seventh assist of the season across all competitions, an impressive haul that underscores his growing influence in the Madrid midfield. More remarkably, all seven of those key passes have been converted by Mbappé.

The developing partnership showcases a near-telepathic understanding on the pitch, with Güler routinely setting up goals for the prolific striker. His seven assists have led to Mbappé goals in a diverse set of fixtures, spanning domestic and European competition against:

Real Oviedo (La Liga)

Levante (La Liga)

Atlético Madrid (La Liga)

Getafe (La Liga)

Valencia (La Liga)

Kairat Almaty (Champions League)

Olympiacos (Champions League)

Güler’s ability to consistently find Real Madrid’s primary scoring threat is a major factor in the team’s attacking output this season, solidifying his role as the creative hub of Xabi Alonso’s midfield.