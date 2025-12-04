Real Madrid Interest in Victor Osimhen Confirmed by Former Nigeria Captain

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen is on the radar of several European giants, with a striking new claim emerging regarding concrete interest from Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The striker, who has become a favorite among the Sarı-Kırmızılı faithful since his €75 million move from Napoli, is one of the continent’s most sought-after transfer targets.

Former Nigerian National Team captain, Sunday Oliseh, who previously played for clubs including Juventus, Dortmund, and Ajax, stated that he learned of Real Madrid’s tangible interest in Osimhen from high-level sources.

Speaking on the Global Football Insights podcast [as reported by Fanatik], Oliseh revealed the news: “When I heard this from a top name, I was delighted for the young man,” he said.

Oliseh suggested that the transfer could be contingent on the future of Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, who has reportedly rejected a new contract offer and may seek an exit.

Oliseh pointed out that an Osimhen transfer could allow tactical flexibility: “Real Madrid now has the luxury of being able to tell Vinícius ‘go,’ because if he leaves, Mbappé will be able to return to his natural position,” suggesting Osimhen could fill the central striker role.

The Nigeria international has nine goals in 13 games in all competitions for the Lions including six goals in the Champions League.

Galatasaray’s Financial Commitment

Meanwhile, details have emerged regarding Galatasaray’s significant financial undertaking to acquire the star forward.

After intense negotiations with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, the clubs agreed on a structured payment plan for the €75 million transfer fee, despite the expiration of his release clause. The agreement mandated that the total amount be paid within one year.

Galatasaray’s management has reportedly fulfilled a substantial portion of this financial obligation. It is understood that the club has paid the majority of the fee, with only €17.5 million remaining. The remaining payment is scheduled to be completed according to the agreed calendar, ensuring the club will have fulfilled all transfer obligations for Osimhen by March 2026.