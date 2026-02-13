“Real Madrid is My Family”: Arda Guler Fires Back at Bullying Allegations and Cuts Ties with Former Mentor

Arda Güler has issued a powerful defense of his life at Real Madrid, categorically denying sensational claims that he is being “bullied” or “mobbed” by his superstar teammates at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 20-year-old Turkish international took to social media to address recent comments made by Serhat Pekmezci, the former Fenerbahçe scouting chief who played a pivotal role in the early stages of Güler’s career. Pekmezci had alleged that Güler was struggling within a “toxic” dressing room environment dominated by high-ego players.

Güler Sets the Record Straight

In a statement that sought to silence the growing speculation, Güler expressed deep disappointment that such claims were made by someone he once respected.

“I followed the statements of my esteemed coach Serhat Pekmezci with sadness,” Güler shared. “From my very first day, I was welcomed warmly by everyone who is a part of this club. I have always seen Real Madrid as a family.”

Addressing the rumors of friction with his fellow players, Güler was unequivocal: “I am very proud to be a Real Madrid player, and I want to serve this jersey for many years. We have a fantastic team, and I am pleased to share the same squad with all of them.”

Cutting Ties with the Past

The fallout from the allegations was swift. Shortly after releasing his statement, Güler made a definitive move by unfollowing Pekmezci on social media, signaling a total break from his former coach following the “mobbing” narrative.

The controversy was sparked by Pekmezci’s claims that Güler had begun to “rebel” against his treatment under manager Álvaro Arbeloa and certain teammates. By dismissing these reports as “something that should not be paid attention to,” Güler has reaffirmed his commitment to the club’s long-term project.

A Unified Front at the Bernabéu

Güler’s public stance has been viewed as a mature response to external noise, further endearing him to the Real Madrid faithful. As the club enters the most critical phase of the season, the Turkish star remains focused on his development within a squad he insists is unified.