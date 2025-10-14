Real Madrid Plots Strategic Move for Kenan Yıldız as Contract Battle Intensifies

The transfer saga surrounding Juventus sensation Kenan Yıldız has reached a fever pitch, with his reported desire to remain in Turin dealing a significant blow to long-time Premier League suitors like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. However, the contest for the Turkish international has now shifted to a high-stakes strategic battle with Spanish giant Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old attacker has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025-26 season, registering six goal contributions (two goals, four assists) across just eight games, fueling intense speculation over his future.

Madrid Prepares Vinícius Jr. Successor Strategy

According to reports from Defensa Central, Real Madrid’s interest is more than routine scouting. The club is reportedly monitoring Yıldız as a potential long-term replacement for star winger Vinícius Júnior. With President Florentino Pérez reportedly unwilling to meet the Brazilian’s firm financial demands, Madrid is proactively seeking future options to secure its attack.

Champions League Audition

The upcoming Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Santiago Bernabéu is set to serve as a critical audition. Madrid officials plan to use this match to observe Yıldız’s performance under elite pressure, which will be the key factor in determining whether the club launches a formal pursuit.

Should the transfer proceed, Yıldız would find an immediate ally in his Turkish national teammate, Arda Güler, whose presence is expected to significantly ease the young forward’s adaptation to the Spanish capital.

Juve Fights Back With Massive Contract Offer

Despite the fierce external interest, Juventus is currently highly optimistic about securing Yıldız’s long-term commitment. The club is negotiating a substantial contract renewal aimed at fending off competition and extending his commitment past his current 2029 expiration date, potentially to 2030 with an option for an additional year.

This new deal would dramatically increase the player’s compensation. The Bianconeri are confident in finding a resolution given Yıldız’s strong stated desire to remain in Turin.

Ultimately, while Juventus values their starlet at over €100 million (£87.1m), the fate of the deal rests on closing the financial gap and the player’s performance during his crucial Bernabéu inspection.