Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Part Ways with Arda Guler, Buyback Clause Planned

Real Madrid is reportedly preparing to place Arda Güler on the transfer list, acknowledging that the young Turkish international has not found a place in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

The decision comes amidst growing speculation about Güler’s lack of playing time and perceived frustration from fans.

Turkiye Gazetesi reports that Ancelotti’s preference for established players has limited Güler’s opportunities.

Consequently, Real Madrid has decided to seek a transfer for the 20-year-old at the end of the season.

However, the club intends to safeguard its future options by including a buyback clause in any potential transfer agreement.

This clause would enable Real Madrid to re-acquire Güler for a pre-determined fee should he prove successful at another club.

Interest in Güler has been mounting, with clubs such as RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Real Sociedad reportedly expressing their desire to secure his services.

The inclusion of a buyback clause reflects Real Madrid’s recognition of Güler’s potential and their determination to maintain a degree of control over his future development.

This strategy allows them to potentially benefit from his growth while ensuring he gains valuable playing experience.