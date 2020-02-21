Real Madrid send scouts for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth ahead of Super Lig derby clash

Real Madrid have become the latest side to enter the race for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth according to Asistanaliz.

Per the source, the Spanish giants have been keeping tabs on Sorloth who is on loan at Trabzonspor.

Real will send a scout to watch Sorloth in person when Trabzonspor take on Besiktas in the Super Lig derby clash over the weekend.

Sorloth has been in impressive form this season scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

As a result the Norway international has been closely linked with several clubs.

Real have become the latest side to enter the race.

Sorloth has been scoring for fun this season but is he good enough to play for Real? I guess we will have to find out.

The problem Palace have is that should Real or any other interested side make an offer for Sorloth this summer they could end up making just €6m from the transfer.

Palace did not include an option to recall Sorloth and Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option.

The Black Sea based side could activate his buy clause and sell him on for a profit.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan from Palace.

Trabzonspor are currently first in the Super Lig with a game in hand.