Real Madrid Set to Hand Rare Start to Arda Guler Against Getafe

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to field a less familiar starting eleven tonight as his side takes on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with young talents Endrick and Arda Guler both expected to be handed rare starts. Los Blancos will be aiming to secure three points to keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Ancelotti has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the midweek fixture. However, he remains without long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, who are both sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Ferland Mendy and Kylian Mbappe are also unavailable for the trip to Getafe, although the influential duo are nearing a return and are hopeful of being fit for this weekend’s Copa del Rey final.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti provided an update on Mendy and Mbappe’s fitness, stating, “They’re not ready for tomorrow’s game. They’ll train over the next few days, and I hope they’ll be available for Saturday’s game.”

When questioned about his starting lineup for the Getafe clash, Ancelotti remained somewhat coy, saying, “The starting XI for tomorrow will be decided based on how the players are feeling after Sunday night. I think they’ve recovered quite well in training today, but some are still a bit tired, which is quite normal. We’ll see tomorrow.”

However, the Italian tactician did offer insights into the progress of Brazilian forward Endrick, noting, “He’s progressing and working very well. He’s playing more now because there are games where we need his strength and quality.” This suggests that Endrick is likely to lead the Real Madrid attack against Getafe.

Adding to the youthful complexion of the expected lineup, Arda Guler is tipped to reprise the number 10 role. Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo are also anticipated to start on the flanks, providing attacking support. In midfield, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are likely to form the central partnership.

In goal, Thibaut Courtois is expected to retain his place. The predicted Real Madrid defensive lineup, operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation, features Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Fran Garcia, with Rudiger being the only player to maintain his position from the previous outing.

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni; Brahim, Guler, Rodrygo; Endrick.

This selection indicates Ancelotti’s willingness to rotate his squad and provide valuable playing time for promising youngsters like Endrick and Guler, while also managing the workload of key players ahead of the crucial Copa del Rey final.