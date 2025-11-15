Real Madrid Star Arda Guler Eyes World Cup Return for Turkey: “I Wasn’t Even In the World” Last Time

In a candid moment at the A National Football Team camp, young sensation Arda Güler shared a striking reflection on Turkey’s long absence from the FIFA World Cup finals, stating he wasn’t even born the last time the nation qualified.

The Crescent-Stars are currently preparing for crucial World Cup European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Spain, with a single point needed to secure a play-off berth. Ahead of these pivotal fixtures, the talented midfielder conveyed a blend of sadness over the past and determination for the future.

“The last time we were able to go to the World Cup, I wasn’t even in the world,” the 20-year-old reportedly said, referring to Turkey’s memorable third-place finish in the 2002 tournament. “This is a sad situation. We will do our best to change this.”

The statement highlights the generational gap in the national team’s history, placing the burden of a two-decade wait squarely on the shoulders of the current squad.

Despite his youth, the playmaker—who has already notched 6 goals in 25 appearances for the national team—dismissed any notion that age creates a hierarchy within the squad.

“I’m a shy, maybe shy person outside the field,” Güler admitted, “But when I go on the field, me and all my teammates know that age doesn’t really matter much. We are all the same there.”

The A National Team faces Bulgaria and then Spain in their upcoming qualifiers. With a play-off spot within touching distance, the team will be counting on the ambition and talent of players like Güler to end the World Cup drought.

Turkey’s last appearance at the FIFA World Cup was in 2002, where they achieved their best-ever finish of third place.