Real Madrid will have to pay €50m for Crystal Palace striker but Premier League side would receive just €6m from deal

Trabzonspor have informed Real Madrid that Alexander Sorloth will cost them €50m if they want him at the end of the season according to Asistanaliz.

Per the source, Real sent scouts to watch Sorloth against Besiktas where he scored both goals in the 2-2 draws at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The Claret-Blues told the Spanish giants that they would consider offers at the end of the season but that currently, they are focused on the title race.

Sorloth in on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.

Despite officially being a Palace player the Premier League side would only make €6m if Trabzonspor did receive a €50m offer.

The Black Sea based side have a €6m buy clause which remains active until May 31 2021.

“I saw five-six scouts watch Alexander Sorloth at the Besiktas game. It is true, clubs are interested and watching him but we loaned him for two seasons from Crystal Palace,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“I have until 31 May next year to use our buy option for €6m.”

Trabzonspor are currently 2nd in the Super Lig but have a game in hand and will move two points clear of Basaksehir if they win their match versus Malatyaspor.

Sorloth has netted 24 goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season. He is the top scorer in the Super Lig having found the back of the net 19 times in 22 games.