Real Madrid Wonderkid Arda Guler Begins Recovery In Spain, Will Not Require Surgery

Arda Guler has started his recovery in Madrid, Spain after returning early from the pre-season US tour with a meniscus injury.

There were fears that he would require surgery but it appears he will not need to be operated on according to AS.

The report does not give an expected return date but he will probably miss the start of the season on August 12.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Initially, it was thought that Guler had suffered muscle fatigue, but further tests revealed that he had damaged his meniscus.

This is a blow for Guler, who had been hoping to use the pre-season to impress Real Madrid’s coaching staff and stake a claim for a place in the first team.

However, he will now have to wait to make his debut for the Spanish giants.

Despite the setback, Guler is still just 18 years old and has plenty of time to develop into a top player.

Real Madrid are not expected to rush him back from injury, and they will give him the time he needs to recover fully.

In the meantime, Guler can focus on his rehabilitation and preparing for the start of the new season.