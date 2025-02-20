Real Madrid Youngsters Endrick and Guler Reportedly Seek Exit Amid Ancelotti Snub

Two highly touted young stars at Real Madrid are reportedly seeking a transfer away from the club due to a lack of playing time under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, according to sources cited by SPORT.

Brazilian prodigy Endrick and Turkish sensation Arda Guler, once heralded as the future of their respective national teams, are currently experiencing a frustrating spell on the sidelines at the Bernabeu.

Endrick, a €60 million ($63 million) signing from Palmeiras, famously snubbed Chelsea to join Real Madrid.

Guler, meanwhile, arrived from Fenerbahce for €20 million, with Real Madrid outmaneuvering arch-rivals Barcelona for his signature by exceeding his €17.5 million release clause. While Guler has been at the club for a season longer than Endrick, who only arrived last July after turning 18, both players now share a similar predicament.

The two youngsters occupy the bottom rungs of the pecking order under Ancelotti, ranking 17th (Guler) and 18th (Endrick) in minutes played this season. Only the rarely-used Jesus Vallejo and the recently returned David Alaba, who was recovering from a serious ACL injury sustained last December, have seen less action.

Ancelotti’s apparent disregard for the pair is evident in his reluctance to give them starting opportunities and his tendency to leave them on the bench even when the team is comfortably ahead or in need of fresh legs.

This lack of game time has understandably fueled speculation about their futures, with both players linked to potential moves during the recent winter transfer window.

Endrick, with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe, was reportedly a target for Premier League club Southampton, who offered him a chance to continue his development in Europe’s top leagues.

The situation suggests that both players are growing increasingly frustrated and are exploring options to secure more regular playing time.