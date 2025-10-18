Real Madrid’s New Big Three: Guler, Mbappé and Vinícius Account for 85% of Goals

Real Madrid’s start to the season has been nothing short of explosive, signaling a significant tactical leap forward under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. While the defeat in the Madrid derby represents the only blemish on their record, the team has otherwise found a formidable balance, combining solid defense with a dynamic, explosive attacking front.

The bedrock of this success lies squarely with the sensational attacking trident: Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Arda Güler. These three players are currently delivering numbers that place them among the most dominant attacking partnerships in Europe.

Unprecedented Goal Contribution

The raw statistics underscore the overwhelming reliance on this trio. Between Mbappé, Vinícius, and Güler, they have collectively scored 22 goals so far this season. Considering Real Madrid’s total goal tally stands at 26 across all competitions, this dynamic partnership accounts for nearly 85% of the team’s entire output as reported by Madrid Universal.

Individually, their performances have been at career-best levels for the start of a campaign:

Kylian Mbappé: Leads the line with an astonishing 14 goals in just 10 matches.

Vinícius Júnior: Has registered five goals, matching his best early-season form.

Arda Güler: The Turkish playmaker has contributed three goals in his breakout season.

Dominance in Creation

The trio’s influence extends far beyond just scoring; they are also the primary architects of Madrid’s attacks. With a combined total of 10 assists, they are responsible for over 52% of Real Madrid’s 19 assists this term.

This playmaking synergy is highly interdependent, illustrating a profound understanding on the pitch:

Arda Güler has directly assisted Mbappé for all four of his assists this season.

Vinícius Júnior has provided three of his four assists to either Güler or Mbappé.

Mbappé, in turn, has delivered one assist each to his two attacking partners.

This clear statistical link demonstrates that the success of the trio is highly interlinked, operating in tandem to unlock opposition defenses. The consistent flow of assists between them confirms that they have quickly become the primary backbone of Real Madrid’s attack. Going forward, maintaining the fitness and chemistry of this explosive forward line will undoubtedly be the key determinant in the team’s pursuit of major honors this season.