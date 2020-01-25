Roy Hodgson Expects 18 Goal Striker To Return To Crystal Palace, Set To Start For Trabzonspor

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that he expects Alexander Sorloth to return to the Premier League club in the future.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on a 24-month loan over the summer but the Super Lig outfit have a buyout clause option to sign the striker on a permanent move.

The Norway international could only be brought back over the summer if Trabzonspor agree to but with the powerful forward scoring 18 goals already this term it seems unlikely that they would want to end his stay early.

Hodgson said that he felt Sorloth never really got a chance to prove himself at Palace and that he hopes he can bring his goal scoring form to Palace when he returns.

The Palace boss told VG: “A decision was made to loan him over a longer period. Now we have to live with that decision. Hopefully he continues to do well. When he returns, we hope he brings his scoring form from Trabzon’s team to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.”

The manager also said: “He didn’t get a fair chance with us. He was set a high bar when he first came here, and he was not able to live up to expectations.

“We thought it was important that he go somewhere where he could play regularly, and hopefully show the potential we saw in him when we signed him.”

Sorloth has directly been involved in 23 goals – 18 goals and five assists. This is his highest-scoring season as a professional footballer.

Trabzonspor face Malatyaspor next away from home, Sorloth is match fit and likely to start.

The Black Sea based side are currently just five points behind league leaders Sivasspor.