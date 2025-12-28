Spalletti Hails “True Number 10” Kenan Yildiz After Juventus Grind Out Victory

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti singled out Kenan Yıldız for high praise following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Pisa on Saturday, credited the young playmaker for breaking the deadlock in a match that threatened to slip away.

The Bianconeri found themselves under significant pressure for much of the afternoon, with the Tuscan hosts twice coming inches away from an upset. However, the tide turned in the final twenty minutes as Juventus’ persistent pressure finally breached the Pisa defense.

A Tale of Two Halves

The breakthrough arrived in the 73rd minute through a determined, albeit scrappy, effort from Pierre Kalulu. The result was then put beyond doubt late in the game when Kenan Yıldız capitalized on a fluid exchange between Jonathan David and Fabio Miretti to slot home a simple tap-in.

Speaking to DAZN [and reported by Juventusnews24] after the final whistle, Spalletti was candid about his side’s early struggles, noting that the team’s creative engine was missing in the first half.

“Matches are defined by the players and their presence on the pitch,” Spalletti remarked. “In the opening period, we were missing that specific spark that Yıldız provides. We had Openda stretching the play, but without a classic ‘Number 10’ to link the play, we lacked the quality needed to create meaningful chances in the final third.”

Embracing the Responsibility

Spalletti emphasized that the 20-year-old Turkish international is now the central figure in Juventus’ tactical identity, regardless of the pressure that comes with the iconic shirt.

“Yıldız is our number 10. He has to embrace that responsibility,” Spalletti insisted. “I view him almost like a son; I know he is the one player who possesses the magic to change a game in a single moment.”

A “Father-Son” Dynamic

The manager also touched upon his unique personal relationship with the forward, explaining that their bond allows for blunt honesty in the locker room. Spalletti noted that while he occasionally uses “tough love” to provoke a reaction, he never doubts Yıldız’s commitment or footballing intelligence.

“We are completely on the same wavelength,” Spalletti added. “I can be direct with him, and he knows to listen because he understands how much I care about his development. He has the personality to handle the weight of this role.”

With this victory, Juventus continues to keep pace at the top of the table, fueled by a manager-player duo that appears to be the heartbeat of the current Bianconeri project.