Stefan Kuntz makes several changes to Turkey team ahead of UEFA Nations League finale against Faroe Islands

Turkey national team manager Stefan Kuntz has made several changes to the squad after a disappointing draw against Luxembourg.

The Turkish national team secured a first placed finish in the UEFA Nations League C Group 1 clash at the Fatih Terim stadium on Thursday but it came at expense of a 3-3 draw against Luxembourg.

Turkey had not conceded a single goal in the group until yesterday and ended up letting in three goals going behind three times.

The performance of the team was heavily criticised in the Turkish media.

Kuntz has been forced into making sweeping changes to the squad ahead of the final game away to the Faroe Islands.

Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Orkun Kokcu and Cengiz Under have been replaced by Cenk Ozkacar, Ravil Tagir, Berkay Ozcan and Umut Bozok.

Demiral, Soyuncu and Kokcu are all out injured while Under has been suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Turkey face Faroe Islands away from home on Sunday 25 September at 19:45 GMT.

The Crescent Stars have secured a first place finish but the Faroe Islands could still nick a runners-up spot so have everything to play for.